HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Short Interest Update

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 119.5% from the September 15th total of 12,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

HCW Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of HCWB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.51. 3,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. HCW Biologics has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89.

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. HCW Biologics had a negative net margin of 978.03% and a negative return on equity of 385.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of HCW Biologics

About HCW Biologics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HCW Biologics stock. Pullen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCW Biologics Inc. ( NASDAQ:HCWB Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 85,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of HCW Biologics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

HCW Biologics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases in the United States. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is in Phase 1 clinical chemo-refractory/chemo-resistant solid tumors with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial with metastatic advanced stage ovarian cancer patients; and HCW9302 for autoimmune and proinflammatory diseases, such as alopecia areata diseases.

