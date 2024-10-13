Head-To-Head Contrast: Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) and Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA)

Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Free Report) and Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Infobird and Intapp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infobird 0 0 0 0 N/A Intapp 0 2 7 0 2.78

Intapp has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.06%. Given Intapp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intapp is more favorable than Infobird.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infobird $280,000.00 6.01 -$2.58 million N/A N/A Intapp $430.52 million 8.12 -$32.02 million ($0.61) -78.02

This table compares Infobird and Intapp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Infobird has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intapp.

Volatility & Risk

Infobird has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intapp has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.9% of Infobird shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Intapp shares are held by institutional investors. 35.5% of Infobird shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.6% of Intapp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Infobird and Intapp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infobird N/A N/A N/A Intapp -7.44% -5.36% -3.00%

Summary

Intapp beats Infobird on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infobird

Infobird Co., Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients. It also provides AI-powered cloud-based sales force management software, including intelligent quality inspection and intelligent training software to enable its clients to monitor, benchmark, and enhance the performances of agents; consumer product and retail store digitalization solutions; and other services, including software license selling, data analysis, and other professional services. The company serves corporate clients in the finance, education, public services, healthcare, and consumer products industries. Infobird Co., Ltd was founded in 2001 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc., through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc., provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms. The company's solutions enable private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms to realize the benefits of modern AI and cloud-based architectures for their critical business functions without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance. It also offers strategic advisory, operational transformation, technology and digital strategy, data strategy, risk management, change management, program management, and M&A preparation; implementation services; managed services; and technical support services, as well as collaboration and integration solutions. The company sells its software on a subscription basis through a direct enterprise sales model. The company was formerly known as LegalApp Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Intapp, Inc. in February 2021. Intapp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

