Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on DOC. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.91, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.