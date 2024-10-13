HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW) Short Interest Up 89.3% in September

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 89.3% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

HeartBeam Stock Up 9.9 %

NASDAQ:BEATW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.60. 1,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,535. HeartBeam has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50.

About HeartBeam

HeartBeam, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing ambulatory electrocardiogram solutions that enable the detection and monitoring of cardiac disease outside a healthcare facility setting. The company develops three-dimensional (3D)-vector electrocardiogram (ECG) platform for heart attack detection.

