Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.25 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.56.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.88 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.80 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0138 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Kurt Allen sold 108,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $735,303.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,949. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 1,202,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 100,468 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $628,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,762,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after acquiring an additional 103,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,913,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,564,000 after purchasing an additional 345,694 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

