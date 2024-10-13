Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Given New $71.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $71.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.07. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $127.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 39.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Helen of Troy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,913,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,464,000 after acquiring an additional 36,095 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Helen of Troy by 9.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,970,000 after acquiring an additional 102,767 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 920,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,032,000 after acquiring an additional 13,206 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 666,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,789,000 after acquiring an additional 17,741 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Helen of Troy by 14.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 360,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,498,000 after acquiring an additional 44,758 shares during the period.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

