HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLPMF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLPMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

HELLENiQ ENERGY Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of HLPMF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 390. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38. HELLENiQ ENERGY has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

About HELLENiQ ENERGY

HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the energy sector primarily in Greece, the Southeastern Europe, and the East Mediterranean. The company operates through Refining, Supply and Trading; Marketing; Production and Trading of Petrochemicals; Electricity Generation & Trading and Natural Gas; Exploration and Production of Hydrocarbons; and Electromobility segments.

