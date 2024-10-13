Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Raised to $167.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HES. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hess from $171.00 to $151.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Hess from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hess from $173.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.92.

Get Hess alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Hess

Hess Stock Performance

HES opened at $139.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.82. The company has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.15. Hess has a 1 year low of $123.79 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hess will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Hess’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,126,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,903,793,000 after purchasing an additional 294,146 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Hess by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,098,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,194,619,000 after purchasing an additional 340,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hess by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,835,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $418,291,000 after purchasing an additional 726,631 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Hess by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,451,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $361,691,000 after purchasing an additional 150,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hess by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $265,359,000 after purchasing an additional 181,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.