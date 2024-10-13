Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Vertical Research

Vertical Research cut shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $65.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Hexcel from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.46.

Hexcel stock opened at $60.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.81. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $57.50 and a 1-year high of $77.09.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter worth $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 34.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

