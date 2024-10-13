HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DINO has been the topic of several other reports. Argus raised shares of HF Sinclair to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.82.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of DINO opened at $45.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.16. HF Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.12.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Matrix Trust Co raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

