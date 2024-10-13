Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Short Interest Update

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, an increase of 124.8% from the September 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Stock Performance

Shares of HKXCY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.12. 142,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,646. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $51.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.46.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.5093 per share. This is an increase from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s payout ratio is 25.54%.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Company Profile

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, and Data and Connectivity segments.

