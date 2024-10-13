HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Short Interest Up 117.9% in September

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 117.9% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

HOYA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HOCPY traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $143.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,632. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.14. The company has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. HOYA has a 52-week low of $95.04 and a 52-week high of $148.27.

Get HOYA alerts:

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. HOYA had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 20.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HOYA will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HOYA

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.