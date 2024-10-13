Hsbc Global Res Upgrades Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) to “Hold”

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Arcadium Lithium to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Arcadium Lithium from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arcadium Lithium to a moderate buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE ALTM opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. Arcadium Lithium has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $18.96.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.63 million.

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

