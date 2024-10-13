ICU Medical’s (ICUI) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ICUI. StockNews.com upgraded ICU Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on ICU Medical from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $149.00.

ICU Medical Price Performance

ICUI opened at $178.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $78.28 and a 1 year high of $188.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.95 and a beta of 0.66.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.56. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. ICU Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.46, for a total value of $2,141,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at $18,665,666.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,665,666.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Woolson sold 2,502 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $408,376.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,324.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,552 shares of company stock worth $6,679,322 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ICU Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 51,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 1st quarter worth $989,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,440,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $243,438,000 after acquiring an additional 315,103 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 441.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 52.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Further Reading

