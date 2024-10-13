IDEX Price Hits $0.0376 on Exchanges (IDEX)

IDEX (IDEX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. IDEX has a market cap of $30.39 million and $2.10 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0376 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.54 or 0.00254640 BTC.

IDEX Token Profile

IDEX launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 807,488,993 tokens. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IDEX is idex.io. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex.

IDEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX (IDEX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. IDEX has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 807,488,993.04 in circulation. The last known price of IDEX is 0.03819328 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $2,120,150.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://idex.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

