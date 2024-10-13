Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Position Lifted by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the quarter. Incyte makes up 2.9% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $11,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 17,460.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,692,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,851 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,905,000 after buying an additional 1,101,041 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Incyte by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,833,000 after buying an additional 779,243 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Incyte in the first quarter valued at about $37,440,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 122.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 892,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,116,000 after acquiring an additional 490,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on INCY shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Incyte from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Incyte from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Incyte from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.21.

INCY stock opened at $66.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $70.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.67, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($2.60). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $83,832.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,715.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $526,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,280.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,306 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $83,832.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,715.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,746. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

