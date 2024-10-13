Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.21.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of INCY opened at $66.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 183.67, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.30 and its 200-day moving average is $60.57. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($2.60). Incyte had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Incyte will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $526,942.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,280.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $526,942.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,280.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $36,001.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,485.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,899 shares of company stock worth $1,736,746 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 17,460.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,692,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,851 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,041 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,833,000 after purchasing an additional 779,243 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at $37,440,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 892,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,116,000 after purchasing an additional 490,680 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

