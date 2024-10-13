InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMLFF) Trading 2.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMLFF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 94,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 734% from the average session volume of 11,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

