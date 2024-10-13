Insider Buying: Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) CEO Buys $12,219.36 in Stock

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Get Free Report) CEO Giorgio R. Saumat bought 76,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.16 per share, with a total value of $12,219.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 121,516,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,442,669.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of BATS UNOV opened at $33.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.00 million, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.27.

Institutional Trading of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNOV. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 84,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 98,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the period.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

