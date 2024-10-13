Insider Selling: NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Insider Sells 26,523 Shares of Stock

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy Stakol sold 26,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,879 ($129.29), for a total value of £2,620,207.17 ($3,429,141.70).

NEXT Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NXT stock opened at £101.95 ($133.42) on Friday. NEXT plc has a 52-week low of GBX 6,746 ($88.29) and a 52-week high of £111.04 ($145.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,551.75, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9,951.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9,393.51.

Get NEXT alerts:

NEXT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a GBX 75 ($0.98) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. NEXT’s payout ratio is presently 3,287.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NEXT

About NEXT

(Get Free Report)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Property Management; and Franchise, Sourcing, and other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.