Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells $260,739.50 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total value of $260,739.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,224,950.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Schlossman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 30th, Robert Schlossman sold 4,947 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $842,078.34.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $198.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.68. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.60 and a 52 week high of $259.61. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 8.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ZS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Zscaler from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.97.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

