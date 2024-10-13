Inspire Investing LLC Has $6.66 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises about 0.7% of Inspire Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Roper Technologies by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 272,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,702,000 after acquiring an additional 156,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,072,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,796,000 after purchasing an additional 125,387 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 605,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,448,000 after purchasing an additional 118,971 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,512,813,000 after purchasing an additional 102,199 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Roper Technologies by 31.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 338,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,176,000 after buying an additional 80,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. Robert W. Baird raised Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Baird R W raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.00.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $551.55 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $474.46 and a 12-month high of $579.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $546.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.19. The firm has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

