Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $605.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $566.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $524.59. The stock has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.95 and a 12 month high of $617.39.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 42.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Redburn Atlantic raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $614.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.