Inspire Investing LLC Sells 2,574 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up approximately 1.5% of Inspire Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $14,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $652,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gerber LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total value of $549,970.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,038.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total value of $549,970.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,038.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $850,689.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,015,247.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,512 shares of company stock valued at $33,912,874 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $254.09 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $142.87 and a 12 month high of $260.46. The company has a market cap of $148.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. Progressive’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Progressive from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Progressive from $309.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $242.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.53.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

