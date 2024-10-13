Inspire Investing LLC Sells 28 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,491 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,866,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 2,583.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,921,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCNCA opened at $2,021.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,936.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,796.50. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,290.60 and a 52 week high of $2,174.80. The company has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.91 by $5.96. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $52.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 200 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.64%.

First Citizens BancShares announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush lowered First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2,450.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,012.11.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

