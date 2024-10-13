Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target Raised to $252.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $240.00 to $252.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $201.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $255.40.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $238.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $106.01 and a 52 week high of $281.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.93.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.93% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $737.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.86 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,393.8% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 32.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Featured Articles

