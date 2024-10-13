Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Stock Price Down 3.1% – What’s Next?

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.26. Approximately 688,640 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,436,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Inter & Co, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Inter & Co, Inc. from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Inter & Co, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.56.

Inter & Co, Inc. Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $283.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.62 million. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 8.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Inter & Co, Inc.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTR. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 496.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 69,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 57,870 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the first quarter worth $9,155,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the first quarter worth $180,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the first quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the second quarter worth $1,954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

Featured Stories

