International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

IMXI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of International Money Express from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.81. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $23.28.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $171.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.89 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Money Express will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in International Money Express by 3,421.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 692,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,818,000 after purchasing an additional 673,178 shares during the period. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express in the fourth quarter worth about $9,736,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 46.9% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 477,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 152,464 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 92.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 92,154 shares during the period. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

