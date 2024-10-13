InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $1.20 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $320.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.07, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.17 and a 52 week high of $398.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,172,858.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at $329,172,858.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,962 shares of company stock valued at $28,774,798 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

