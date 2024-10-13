InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.4% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. American Trust boosted its position in Chevron by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 4,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $151.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $170.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.46 and its 200 day moving average is $153.95.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.55%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.81.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

