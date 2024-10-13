InTrack Investment Management Inc Invests $212,000 in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $541,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $283,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,497,110. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $283,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,497,110. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,448,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,801,595. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,953 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,630 in the last three months.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $143.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.94. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $155.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.50%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

