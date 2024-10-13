InTrack Investment Management Inc Purchases 1,447 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 56.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 709.3% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 48.7% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 293.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of APO opened at $140.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.77 and its 200 day moving average is $115.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $140.35.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.