InTrack Investment Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

InTrack Investment Management Inc decreased its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 32.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 52.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Bunge Global by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bunge Global by 261.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $96.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.20. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $86.10 and a 12 month high of $114.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on BG

About Bunge Global

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.