InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 75 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

InTrack Investment Management Inc trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 1.8% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $576.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $555.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $576.28.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

