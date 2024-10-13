Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Sold by McCarthy & Cox

McCarthy & Cox reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,396 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of McCarthy & Cox’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. McCarthy & Cox owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 292.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCO remained flat at $21.15 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,115,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,686. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

