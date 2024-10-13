Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the September 15th total of 185,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BSJQ traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,989. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $23.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,029,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,742,000 after acquiring an additional 156,056 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,376.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 632,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,667,000 after purchasing an additional 614,528 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $13,355,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 520,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after buying an additional 92,554 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 475,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after buying an additional 99,901 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

