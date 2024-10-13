Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.57 and last traded at $30.57, with a volume of 16717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.24.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $683.63 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average is $28.33.
Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF
About Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF
The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.
