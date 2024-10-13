Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.57 and last traded at $30.57, with a volume of 16717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.24.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $683.63 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average is $28.33.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

About Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QQQJ. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Gerber LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $870,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

