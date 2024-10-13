Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,354.7% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,499,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,779 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,326,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 306,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after acquiring an additional 220,764 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,027,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,418,000 after acquiring an additional 212,725 shares during the period. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,346,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPLV traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.88. 2,597,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,546. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.00. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $71.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.