Investment (LON:INV) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

The Investment Company plc (LON:INV)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 380 ($4.97) and last traded at GBX 380 ($4.97), with a volume of 103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 371 ($4.86).

Investment Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 366.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 347.92. The stock has a market cap of £6.99 million, a PE ratio of 775.51 and a beta of 0.28.

About Investment

The Investment Company plc is a small registered, self-managed closed-ended balanced fund. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The fund is managed by Chelverton Asset Management Limited.

