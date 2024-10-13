IOTA (MIOTA) Hits Market Cap of $438.88 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $438.88 million and approximately $8.93 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000669 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,459,157,943 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA (IOTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2015. IOTA has a current supply of 3,459,157,943. The last known price of IOTA is 0.12682345 USD and is up 2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $6,079,120.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.iota.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

