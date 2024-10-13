iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 98.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,506,022 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 19,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT opened at $93.70 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $101.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.92.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.