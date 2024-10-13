iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is Ballew Advisors Inc’s 9th Largest Position

Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $95.86 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.61 and its 200 day moving average is $94.91. The company has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.