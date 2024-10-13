iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 908.3% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 196,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after acquiring an additional 176,943 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 199,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 47,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.82. 18,860,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,833,146. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.70. The company has a market cap of $85.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.57 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

