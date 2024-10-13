iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Raised by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 177.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Unionview LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $582.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $560.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $543.12. The firm has a market cap of $502.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $583.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

