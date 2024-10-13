iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

IJR stock opened at $116.20 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $120.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.31. The stock has a market cap of $84.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.