iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Trimmed by Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 6.9% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vawter Financial Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.8% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.50. 4,878,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,968,835. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.27.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

