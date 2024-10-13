iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Raised by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 13.3% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $48,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vawter Financial Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.50. 4,878,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,968,835. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.27.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

