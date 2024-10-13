iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the September 15th total of 93,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
Shares of USXF stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $50.35. The company had a trading volume of 32,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,838. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.17. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $50.44.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.1336 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
