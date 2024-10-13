iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the September 15th total of 93,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USXF stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $50.35. The company had a trading volume of 32,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,838. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.17. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $50.44.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.1336 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $212,000.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

