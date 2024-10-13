iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, an increase of 100.1% from the September 15th total of 939,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 60.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.42. 326,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,085. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.58 and a 200-day moving average of $50.06. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $54.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.