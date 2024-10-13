iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Sowa Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 428,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,770 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 13.5% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $21,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,586,000 after purchasing an additional 198,034 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 559,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,851,000 after purchasing an additional 77,165 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,902,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $50.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.70. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $50.57.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

